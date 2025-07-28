Sunday, July 27, saw crowds once again gather in South Shields’ Bents Park for the third Sunday Concert of 2025.
Music legend Nik Kershaw performed to fans in the borough, with Katrina (formerly of Katrina and the Waves) making up the main support.
The Lovemakers and The Understudies were also on hand to support and entertain crowds in South Shields.
