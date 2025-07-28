Sunday, July 27, saw crowds once again gather in South Shields’ Bents Park for the third Sunday Concert of 2025.

Music legend Nik Kershaw performed to fans in the borough, with Katrina (formerly of Katrina and the Waves) making up the main support.

The Lovemakers and The Understudies were also on hand to support and entertain crowds in South Shields.

Take a look through our gallery.

This is South Tyneside Festival 2025 Crowds turned out in their numbers to see Nik Kershaw, Katrina, and a host of other acts in Bents Park.

Nik Kershaw headlining in South Shields