Projects in South Tyneside are set to benefit from £20million-worth of funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Norris, the Minister for Local Growth, visited both Hebburn and South Shields on Monday, July 28, as he announced £20million-worth of transformative funding from the Community Regeneration Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Norris then visited South Shields town centre, which is set to be transformed with more than £9million going into King Street and Market Place a thriving space for culture, shopping, work and socialising.

Plans include more pedestrian paths, enhanced greenery, removal of street clutter, tackling empty shops and investment in safety measures like more street lighting, with the aim of getting borough residents back on their high street and growing the local economy.

The Old Town Hall, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The historic of the iconic Old Town Hall will also be preserved, with more than £600,000 set to be spent on vital repairs and refurbishment to bring it back into use.

Other schemes that will benefit from the funding include:

Expansion of the South Tyneside Pledge business network to help more businesses work together and create jobs for local people.

Developing a ‘Getting Ready for Adulthood’ programme that will break down barriers to opportunity and help youngsters get on the career leader.

A ‘reducing the cost of the school day’ programme will help families across the region by expanding to 20 more schools to help identify and remove financial burdens.

A sustainable food hub in Horsley Hill will provide a more holistic approach to helping residents to be healthier by piloting cooking classes, a low-cost healthy café and ‘recipe in a bag’ packs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Lewell, Member of Parliament for South Shields, has expressed her delight in South Shields securing £10million of funding to help revitalise the town centre.

She commented: “I'm proud to have helped secure over £10 million of investment to regenerate our town centre and support our community.

“This funding reflects what residents and local businesses have told me for years: that South Shields needs meaningful change and new opportunities. This Government has listened.

“This significant investment has been made possible through myself and my team working in lockstep with local businesses, groups and residents to ensure the Government understands your priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You told me you wanted restoration of the Old Town Hall and to bring it back into use, and the reinvigoration of the Market Place.

“You told me you wanted better access around the town centre, bringing empty shops back into use, and making sure the jobs created by this investment are offered to local people, and you asked for better support for families struggling with the cost of living.

“This is what we are delivering.

“These ideas are from our own community with our collective voices shaping this investment. I look forward to working with South Tyneside Council to fully deliver these plans.”

Alex Norris, Minister for Local Growth (left), with Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, and Stephen Rutherford, Chief Executive of South Tyneside Council. | South Tyneside Council

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has given an insight into how the funding will help benefit those who are living in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’re delighted to welcome this vital investment and are pleased that government has recognised the huge opportunities here in South Tyneside to improve people’s lives.

“The funding will help us deliver real benefits for our communities, revitalising our town centres in Hebburn and South Shields, boosting local pride and increasing footfall.

“These projects will create more vibrant, welcoming and secure environments.

“We’re especially pleased to be able to invest in improved facilities at Hebburn Football Club, which plays such an important role in our local community, inspiring young talent and bringing people together.

“The funding will also help us to build on the success of key initiatives such as the South Tyneside Pledge and our partnership work with schools to tackle child poverty.”