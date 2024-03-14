Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hitachi Construction Machinery UK, based in Hebburn, is donating 21 “ride-on toy mini diggers” to local schools, to get youngsters excited about the construction industry and deliver on the company’s commitment to the South Tyneside Pledge.

Organisations which back the Pledge, commit to taking small steps to boost local economic activity, reduce health inequality, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance civic pride.

Hitachi Construction Machinery UK Ltd (HCMUK) are a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe responsible for the supply of excavators, wheel loaders, parts and servicing to the UK and Irish construction industry.

Hitachi social responsibility co-ordinator Jade Hucks, Cllr Margate Meling and Hitachi Chief Executive David Roberts Credit; Creo Comms

The firm signed up to the Pledge last year – and as part of its commitment is organising the donation of the 21 ride-on diggers and has also welcomed a visit to the plant of students at St Joseph’s Secondary School.

Chief Executive Officer, David Roberts said: “We are delighted to donate these Hitachi ride-on diggers to Primary Schools within our community. Not only does it highlight our commitment to the South Tyneside Pledge, more importantly it will bring great joy to so many children now and in the future.

“We take great pride in supporting the community that’s so vital to our business, and we hope this donation will inspire the next generation to get involved in the exciting world of construction machinery.”

Cllr Margaret Meling, South Tyneside Council’s lead member for Economic Growth and Transport, said: “Hitachi is one of many global firms that have made a successful home in the borough, and it is fantastic to see them sign up to The Pledge and give back to the communities from which they draw their workforce.

“Practical learning is so important for children and this super generous donation of diggers will enhance their play, make break times more exciting and will hopefully inspire some youngsters to think about working in manufacturing or construction in the future.”

In total, HCMUK are delivering the ride-on diggers to 21 schools, with the first going to Toner Avenue Primary School in Hebburn.

Headteacher, Nichola Fullard, said: “Outdoor play and learning is so important for the development of young people, especially as many youngsters got into the habit of staying indoors during the pandemic, so these mini diggers will really help enhance outdoor play and we thank Hitachi for its kind donation.