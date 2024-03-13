Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields woman with an impressive career in performing arts talks about her current tour with Strictly Come Dancing star and judge Anton Du Beke.

Singer and dancer Michelle Andrews is currently travelling around the UK as part of 'An Evening with Anton Du Beke & Friends' tour.

With his live band, a guest singer and his dancers, Anton will be performing some of his favourite songs and dances that have inspired his career throughout his life as well as taking questions from the audience.

Michelle Andrews Credit: Mark Willshire

Michelle who recently was awarded a Carl Alan award and a Classique de Danse award for her achievements in Musical Theatre takes part in the show which is set to come to Gateshead next month.

She said: "It's a great show to be a part of and although we are still early into the tour we've found the atmosphere to be quite electrifying.

"Anton is such a great person to work with he's so kind and caring and nothing is too much for him. He goes above and beyond."

Michelle who has been involved in performing arts since the age of two has promised the show to be quite like no other as each night has been different so far due to the audience participation making it more engaging and fun to be a part of.

She added: "I'm really looking forward to performing at the venue (The Glasshouse) as the last time I performed there was before I left for college and it's always great to be back up North." The show is set for an evening at The Glasshouse (formerly known as The Sage) on Monday, 22 April at 7.30pm.