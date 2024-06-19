Homeless man accused of robbing South Shields bookies with screwdriver threats
Gary Biggins, 43, is said to have made off with £110 from Ladbrokes in Ocean Road, South Shields, at around 8pm on Friday June 14.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Biggins, of no fixed abode, did not enter pleas to charges of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
But the court heard he expects to plead guilty to both matters when his case reaches Newcastle Crown Court next month.
Prosecutor Carolyn Craggs said Biggins was arrested the day after the alleged offences.
John Williams, defending, made no application for bail but said: “He already indicates that he’ll plead guilty at crown court.”
District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded Biggins into custody ahead of his case progressing to the crown court on Monday, July 15.