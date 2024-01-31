Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday 1 February, the organisation based in South Shields which aids individuals who were previously homeless, will distribute care packages to those experiencing homelessness on the streets of Newcastle.

The residents of Emmaus North East, referred to as companions, intend to include messages of encouragement along with the packages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Parker, Chief Executive of the charity said: “Kindness is a universal language and unites people and communities together. An act of kindness costs nothing and is one of the most important things we can do for others. It not only makes a difference to those around us but also makes you feel better about yourself.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

"Being kind is really important to the Emmaus community where people are supporting each other on a daily basis with many experiencing trauma caused by homelessness.

"At Emmaus North East we demonstrate kindness throughout the year by supporting the community around us. Join us in celebrating the Uprising of Kindness and find out more about our work in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is also planning to give out free gifts in their charity shop in Jarrow as a way of saying thank you to those who shop and support them.

Emmaus North East supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, work experience opportunities, companionship and individual support.

The charity is one of 30 Emmaus communities in the UK and part of a worldwide movement of over 400 Emmaus groups, working to help the most excluded and tackling the causes of poverty.

People supported by the charity, known as ‘companions’, have direct experience of the transformative power of kindness and are among those championing the message to #BeMoreKind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include 63-year-old Tony who became homeless after his marriage broke down.

Tony joined Emmaus North East in 2016 and has been volunteering at North Marine Junior Park Run as a way to give back.

He said: “I see my volunteer work contributing to the spirit of kindness by helping others get enjoyment. We cannot go ahead without a set number of volunteers so each of us is equally important.

"My main motivation is seeing youngsters between 4 and 14 getting an opportunity I never had.

Tony has supported by the charity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Mother to take on Brecon Beacons challenge in aid of Breast Cancer

"Kindness is important in today’s world because so many are struggling on a daily basis. If I can help put a smile on one person's face, it's a start.”

The #BeMoreKind campaign forms part of an international Emmaus Uprising of Kindness which marks 70 years since founder of the international Emmaus movement, Abbé Pierre, delivered a powerful speech across the media.

He called for solidarity in response to the homelessness situation in France, where people were dying on the streets.