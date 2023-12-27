Patients were gifted nightwear thanks to donations from members of the public.

The #NightwearBeforeChristmas campaign is run by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust in the lead up to December 25 to collect items to gift to those staying on its wards.

At Sunderland Royal Hospital, it is led by the Delirium and Dementia Outreach Team (DDOT), while at South Tyneside District Hospital, the Discharge Lounge help gather in the presents.

The gifts donated by members of the public were delivered to the wards and gifted to the elderly people who are being cared for.

Staff Nurse Wendy Brown and Healthcare Assistant Jan Defty with nightwear gifted to South Tyneside District Hospital.

Julie Woodhouse, who manages the Discharge Lounge at South Tyneside District Hospital, said: "It’s a lovely job helping deliver the presents out to the wards and cheers up our colleagues as well as our patients.

"We want to send a big thanks to anyone who has donated to the appeal.

"Making Christmas a comfortable and happy one is very important to us, we want our patients to know people care about them and once again our community has helped us do that."

While the appeal has come to a close for another year, the Trust will continue to welcome other items as part of the #DonateforDignity appeal.

It is collecting new clothing, as well as items which are in a good condition and washed, along with toiletries so they are on hand for older patients.

It is being run by DDOT and The Older Persons’ Improvement Collaborative (TOPIC) to help encourage people to get up and dressed. This encourages their mobility and gives them a better sense of wellbeing.