LIFE IS LOVELY: Simply having a wonderful Christmastime

After all the build up to Christmas, it's all over for another year but there's just something a bit more magical about Christmas when you have children.

Throughout December we'd been doing festive activities in preparation for the big day with our final Christmas activity taking place on Christmas Eve with a visit from Santa before he headed off in his sleigh for the night.

Of course no Christmas Eve is complete without sprinkling the reindeer dust outside adding to the magic of Christmas.

Layla enjoying unwrapping all her presents

Once Elijah and Layla were in bed the mission was on to tidy the sitting room ready for Santa to deliver a sack of presents.

Once morning came we headed downstairs in our Christmas pyjamas to find the sitting room full of presents for two children who couldn't believe their eyes.

They dove in, ripping the paper off the presents to unravel all the toys that Santa had brought them.

They couldn't get the presents unwrapped quick enough before moving onto the next one but each gift was opened with a smile and words of excitement.

From dolls to ball pits to cars and Nintendo Switches, there were so many toys for them both not to mention the mountain of chocolate.

Whilst the sitting room resembled a waste site it was worth it to see Elijah and Layla both so happy and enjoying all of their new presents.

It's fair to say they won't need any new toys for a while.

I can't believe another Christmas is over with but let's see what's in store for 2024.