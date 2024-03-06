Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned Swing and Jazz singer Paul Skerritt has joined forces once again with the Danny Miller Big Band for an upcoming gig in Gateshead.

Paul who is also a solo artist often performs with the band but it will be their first time putting on their own show at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music (formerly known as The Sage).

The night is promised to be packed with Big Band Swing music, delivering music from the keepers of the Great American Songbook.

Paul Skerritt & the Danny Miller Big Band Credit: Phil Skinner Photography

Aside from the music the evening will also be full of quick wit and humour as Paul interacts with the crowd.

Paul who previously worked for Cleveland Police made the career switch to music and has performed across a number of venues and weddings.

He said: "As part of my five year plan I aimed for a show of my own at The Glasshouse and I've managed to get here before the five year mark which is incredible.

"Playing in such an iconic venue is great for myself and the band and I'm really excited for the show."

Paul and Danny Miller Big Band have already seen success in South Tyneside from performances at The Westovian Theatre in South Shields, with more shows planned at the venue for this year. Paul has promised the upcoming show at The Glasshouse is one not to be missed.