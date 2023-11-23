A new CEO has taken over the charity following the retirement of former CEO, Brian Thomas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Tyneside charity has welcomed Peter Maloney on board as the new CEO with plans to drive the charity forward in 2024.

Peter who sat on the Board Of Trustees for the charity took over the role of CEO following former CEO, Brian Thomas who took early retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading up to his new appointment, Peter was out of work after taking his redundancy from Vodafone.

Peter who has always worked in big telecoms companies was looking for a new opportunity and a chance to make a difference and was thrilled to be offered the role following a successful application.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

New Hospitality and Hope CEO, Peter Maloney Credit Wayne Madden of Hospitality and Hope

Looking ahead to 2024 he has some ambitious plans for Hospitality and Hope - South Tyneside's leading food insecurity, homelessness and community wellbeing charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity will look to open up a third community shop, alongside current shops in Tyne Dock and Horsley Hill.

The community shops provide people with items to top up their weekly food shop and items that can help make them a meal to see them through the week. For £4 shoppers can get a basket of items which would cost around £20.

The charity will work with South Tyneside Council to asses which area of the borough is most in need.

The charity has extended its partnership with The Andrews Group, which is located across from Chichester Metro, operating as a volunteer-led shop, which sells clothing items for all ages for as little as 50p, as well as providing certain items completely free of charge including school uniforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter has also said the charity will enhance its wellbeing activities helping to engage with more members of the community by providing a number of groups.

A further priority for 2024 is the acquiring of a further move on premise to increase and broaden the impact on the reduction of homelessness within South Tyneside.

The move on premises provide the men the charity works with, a vital secondary phase to their supported living to achieve their aspirations and plans of a sustained self sufficiency in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his new role, Peter said: "I expect that this will be the last chapter of my career so I wanted to do something where I feel like I'm really making a difference because I strongly believe in the work we do as a charity.