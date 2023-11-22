The charity is grateful for any donations leading up to Christmas.

Hospitality and Hope is appealing to the public to donate if they are able to in what they expect to be a busy festive period.

South Tyneside’s leading food insecurity, homelessness and community wellbeing charity focuses on providing support for service users.

Volunteers sorting though donations Credit: Wayne Madden of Hospitality and Hope

The charity relies heavily on donations to be able to provide food parcels to vulnerable members of the community.

As the festive period approaches the charity is expected to see an influx of users accessing the food bank for food parcels.

The run up to Christmas and into the New Year is a particularly busy time for the charity as many struggle financially.

Last year in the run-up to Christmas saw over 200 food parcels distributed in the space of a week. With the continued cost-of-living crisis it is expected levels may exceed this year.

The charity has seen 45 per cent of its users who are in full-time employment using the service as they are having to make the choice to heat their homes or put food on the table.

Sorting through items that have been donated Credit: Wayne Madden of Hospitality and Hope

Wayne Madden, Operations Manager at Hospitality and Hope said: "If anyone can donate we would urge to do so as it makes a real difference to those that need us.

"Whether it be a collection in your workplace, a monetary donation or dropping a bag of shopping off it is all greatly appreciated.

"We know levels will be high this time of year and we want to ease the burden for people and help provide for those in need."

Hospitality and Hope is looking for the following items to be donated:

UHT Milk (in high demand)

Tinned Food

Pasta/rice

Cereal

Coffee

Bottles of squash

Rice Pudding/Custard

Toiletries - toothpaste, soap, shampoo, deodorant etc

Baby wipes and nappies

Toilet roll and kitchen roll

Donations can be made at Hospitality and Hope, Hampden Street, South Shields or get in touch on 0191 420 3336 if you need your donations collected.