Host of North East music artists announced for The Hoppings in Newcastle

Europe’s largest travelling funfair will return to Newcastle’s Town Moor from June 16 until June 25, bringing 400 attractions for visitors to get involved in.

Along with the scores of rides, tests of skill and sideshows, The Hoppings will also see the return of Feast Street, which was launched last year to showcase the best street food.

Crow Events, organisers of The Hoppings, have already confirmed there will be more international cuisines to choose from and now, it will also play host to some of the North East’s popular music artists.

Live music will be available each night from 5pm to 9pm, except on Sundays where musicians will be on stage from 2pm to 6pm.

The Hoppings returns to Newcastle on Friday, June 16.

On the closing night (Sunday, June 25), live music will be running from 4pm to 6pm.

Ryan Crow, of Crow Events, is hoping that the live music package will further add to ‘The Hoppings experience’ for visitors.

He commented: “We had such a good response to Feast Street last year that we decided not just to do it again but to extend it and bring in the entertainment programme, which has something for everyone as well as showcasing North East talent.”

Here is the full list of music entertainment at The Hoppings:

Friday 16 June

5-7pm: David Stoker

7-9pm: Connor Pattison Duo

Saturday 17 June

5-7pm: Jamie Lee Harrison

7-9pm: Two For The Road Trio

Sunday 18 June

2-4pm: Lottie Appleton

4-6pm: Trey Jackson

Monday 19 June

5-7pm: Kieran Hooper

7-9pm: Kieran Taylor

Tuesday 20 June

5-7pm: Sam Rea

7-9pm: Kimberley Heron

Wednesday 21 June

5-7pm: Connor Pattison

7-9pm: David Stoker

Thursday 22 June

5-7pm: Abi Garrido

7-9pm: Joe Treacy

Friday 23 June

5-7pm: Charlie Whyte

7-9pm: Nelson Park Duo

Saturday 24 June

5-7pm: Jessie Dale

7-9pm: Jamie Lee Harrison Trio

Sunday 25 June

4-6pm: Michael Rolfe

Crow Events has also confirmed that plans are underway to bring kids club entertainment to the fair, which will also take place each weekend in the Feast Street area.

While details are yet to be confirmed, the entertainment is expected to include appearances by costumed characters, mini discos and party games.