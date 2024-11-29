How every North East MP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

MPs have voted to pass a bill to enable assisted dying in a historic move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was passed by a majority of 55 votes following a lengthy and emotional debate in parliament. MPs spoke in the Commons for five hours, with many on both sides of the debate sharing personal stories.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has rounded up how each MP from the North East voted on the legislation. Some MPs issued statements prior to the debate, while others spoke in Parliament on Friday – where this has been the case, we have included part of these statements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners for 'dignity in dying' hold a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament (Picture: Justin Tallis) | AFP via Getty Images

Joe Morris (Hexham) – For. In a statement, Mr Morris said the bill would be “offering choice and providing dignity for those whom palliative care can no longer meet the needs of”.

David Smith (North Northumberland) – Against. In a statement, Mr Smith said he feared allowing the bill would “shift the role of the NHS from being a protector of life to an enabler of death”.

Emma Foody (Cramlington and Killingworth) – For. In a statement, Ms Foody wrote: “I believe people have the right to personal freedom and liberty over their own bodies and they should be able to make informed decisions on matters impacting their own body and life.”

Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington) – Against. Mr Lavery did not issue any statement prior to the vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chi Onwurah (Newcastle Central and West) – Against. In a statement, Ms Onwurah revealed mother was an active member of the Voluntary Euthanasia Society, now called Dignity Dying and was “disabled and often in significant pain”.

However, Ms Onwurah felt the bill was “flawed” and the safeguards, guidance and processes in place were “not enough”. She added: “I have not decided to oppose any assisted dying bill, but I do oppose this one.”

Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle North) – Against. In a statement, Ms McKinnell said: ” I do not believe that there are the necessary safeguards in place to adequately protect the most vulnerable people in society, including the disabled and elderly, who could feel pressured or coerced into making the decision to end their life.”

Mary Glindon (Newcastle East and Wallsend) – Against. Ms Glindon did not publish any statement prior to the vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Rushworth (Bishop Auckland) – Against. In a letter to constituents, Mr Rushworth wrote: “The bill fails to protect vulnerable people. There is something inherently coercive about a doctor being able to recommend assisted suicide on the NHS as an option.”

Grahame Morris (Easington) – Against. No statement was issued prior to the vote by Mr Morris.

Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South) – Against. The education secretary did not issue a statement prior to the vote.

Luke Akehurst (North Durham) – For. Mr Akehurst did not issue a statement prior to the vote

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Atkinson (Sunderland Central) – For. Mr Atkinson did not issue a statment prior to the vote.

Liz Twist (Blaydon and Consett) – Against. Ms Twist wrote: “I have experienced losing family members and friends who have faced very difficult and painful deaths. However a number of people and organisations have raised fears with me that the legislation may open the door to the possibility of wider interventions,.

“Many disabled people feel very strongly that legislation may put their life at risk.”

Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham) – Against. Speaking in the House of Commons during the debate, Mrs Foy said: “My daughter Maria lived her life with severe disabilities and health conditions. Since her birth, she and we were told many times that she might have only six months to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crucially, Maria was non-verbal, and I am filled with dread and fear for those other people like Maria who are non-verbal and don’t have that capacity, and what might happen to others like Maria if they aren’t loved and cared for and have somebody speaking out for them.”

Mark Ferguson (Gateshead Central and Whickham) – For. Mr Ferguson wrote: “Currently, if a terminally ill person chooses to take their own life, and if anther person assists them – with full consent – the are likely to be committing a criminal offence. This can become an unbearable burden for the individual concerned and their loved ones.”

Kate Osborne (Jarrow and Gateshead East) – For. No statement was issued prior to the vote by Ms Osborne.

Alan Strickland (Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor) – Against. Mr Strickland did not issue a statement prior to the vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields) – Against. No statement was issued by Ms Lewell-Buck prior to the vote.

Alan Campbell (Tynemouth) – For. Mr Campbell did not issue a statement prior to the vote.

Full statements from the MPs who issued them can be found on social media.