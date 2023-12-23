How to make up a children's Christmas eve box with 10 items
Thinking of making a Christmas Eve box for your young children? Here’s what you should include.
Looking for what to include in a Christmas Eve box for your young children?
Here is a list of things to include for those who might be struggling of what to put in the Christmas Eve box.
1) Stuffed animal
A new snuggly toy will always brighten up a child's face Why not include a fluffy reindeer or a cute penguin plushie in their Christmas Eve box?
2) Chocolate
It wouldn't be Christmas without some chocolate. To make it more festive put in chocolate coins or chocolate in the shape of a Christmas character.
3) Pyjamas
One of the most popular items to include in a Christmas Eve box is a new pair of pyjamas. You could even team the family up in matching pyjamas.
4) Book
Help get your children settled for bed with a Christmas story. Cosy in bed in their new pyjamas you can enjoy a festive tale together.
This is great for keeping them engaged with reading and learning.
5) Craft set
Spending some time doing some Christmas crafts before Santa arrives. Some ideas include:
- Colouring books
- Paint by numbers
- Making decorations
- Mosaic
6) Puzzle
Keep the children occupied and their brain's ticking until bed time with a festive jigsaw puzzle.
7) Hot chocolate set
Sipping a hot chocolate in a Christmas mug with whipped cream and marshmallows is a perfect way to keep warm and end Christmas Eve night.
8) A letter from Santa
Add to the magic of Christmas with a letter from Santa telling your children they've made on the nice list.
9) Reindeer food
Do you and your kids love putting out treats for Santa and his team? Including some reindeer food in your Christmas Eve box will reassure kids that Santa is on his way and adds to the magic of Christmas.
10) Treats to leave for Santa