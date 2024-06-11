Human remains found on Sunderland beaches have been confirmed as those of missing man, Roy Johnson. Roy was reported missing on January 20 after he was last seen in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

Police confirm that human remains found on Sunderland beaches are those of a man who went missing in South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police has stated that human remains, which were discovered on beaches in Roker and Seaburn, have been confirmed as those of missing Roy Johnson.

Roy, who was reported missing on January 20, was last seen by staff at South Tyneside District Hospital on that day.

The 49-year-old was later sighted on CCTV footage in the Temple Park Road area of South Shields, shortly before 11pm.

Between February 13 and April 8, police had received a number of reports from members of the public about suspected human remains being washed up on the Sunderland beaches.

Police have stated that the exact circumstances of the Newcastle man’s death cannot be confirmed but officers have stated that they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

Roy’s family and friends have been informed and they are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is an incredibly sad update that we hoped we would never have to give.

“Our thoughts are with Roy’s loved ones as they attempt to come to terms with what’s happened, and as ever, I’d ask that his family’s privacy is respected at this time of incomprehensible grief.

“From the moment Roy was reported missing, extensive searches were carried out by various teams of officers in the hope that we would locate him safe and well.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported the search for Roy, including those officers involved, our partners and crucially members of the public who came forward with information.

“I would also like to thank those who reported the discoveries on the beaches of Sunderland – your information has helped provide the answers that Roy’s family rightly deserve.”