Human remains found on Sunderland beaches identified as those of a missing man last seen in South Shields
Northumbria Police has stated that human remains, which were discovered on beaches in Roker and Seaburn, have been confirmed as those of missing Roy Johnson.
Roy, who was reported missing on January 20, was last seen by staff at South Tyneside District Hospital on that day.
The 49-year-old was later sighted on CCTV footage in the Temple Park Road area of South Shields, shortly before 11pm.
Between February 13 and April 8, police had received a number of reports from members of the public about suspected human remains being washed up on the Sunderland beaches.
Police have stated that the exact circumstances of the Newcastle man’s death cannot be confirmed but officers have stated that they are not treating the incident as suspicious.
Roy’s family and friends have been informed and they are being supported by specially-trained officers.
Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is an incredibly sad update that we hoped we would never have to give.
“Our thoughts are with Roy’s loved ones as they attempt to come to terms with what’s happened, and as ever, I’d ask that his family’s privacy is respected at this time of incomprehensible grief.
Sign up for the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters to read the latest headlines and breaking news alerts
“From the moment Roy was reported missing, extensive searches were carried out by various teams of officers in the hope that we would locate him safe and well.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported the search for Roy, including those officers involved, our partners and crucially members of the public who came forward with information.
“I would also like to thank those who reported the discoveries on the beaches of Sunderland – your information has helped provide the answers that Roy’s family rightly deserve.”
Northumbria Police has confirmed that a report will now be made for the coroner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.