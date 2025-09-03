The funeral of 91-year-old John Thomas Gray, an RAF veteran, from Boldon Colliery, took place at the South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday morning (August 3).
Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects after Richard Dalton Funerals put out an appeal on social media, revealing that John had no family or friends to attend his funeral.
Thanks to the efforts of the local community, John received a full military service, which included personnel from RAF Boulmer and Leeming, standard bearers from the Royal British Legion, and the Veteran’s Bikers Association holding a guard of honour.
