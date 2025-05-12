Hundreds of bikers descend on South Tyneside for a ‘much loved’ dad-of-two

Hundreds of bikers have paid their respects to a South Shields dad.

South Tyneside played host to hundreds of bikers on Saturday, May 10, as they came to the borough to pay their respects to a South Shields dad-of-two.

Chris Brown was travelling home from work, in Wallsend, on April 7, when he was involved in a tragic collision with a van.

The 37-year-old, who was riding his Harley Davidson at the time of the crash, became trapped under the van and suffered a cardiac arrest due crushing on his lungs.

Chris Brown, a much-loved husband, father, and biker, from South Shields tragically passed away after being involved in a serious road collision. | Other 3rd Party

Chris suffered a second cardiac arrest while being transported to hospital, where he spent three days in intensive care before sadly passing away on Thursday, April 10.

Photos and videos taken outside of South Shields Crematorium, on John Reid Road, show bikers as far as the eye can see as they travelled from across the North East and beyond to be in the borough.

She said: “He was a proper family man who would do anything for his kids, they were his main priority.

Hundreds of bikers travelled to South Tyneside to pay their respects. | Other 3rd Party

“Everybody loved him and he was the life and soul of the party.

“Chris had ridden bikes since he was around seven-years-old and he was a very experienced rider.

“He used to have sports bikes when he was younger but then he got into Harleys and that is when he joined the Hells Angels.”

After losing her husband, Stacey is planning to spread positivity as she looks to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, in June, to raise money for the Newcastle-upon-Tyne Hospitals NHS Charity.

The charity helps provide memory boxes and support services for families who are experiencing similar loss - with Chris’ family themselves receiving a memory box that contained personal items such as his handprint, a heart trace in a glass jar, blankets, and other keepsakes.

The inspiration to do the challenge came from Chris promising Stacey that the pair would go hiking for her upcoming birthday despite himself not being too keen on the idea.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised £17,868 - you can view and donate to Stacey’s fundraiser in honour of Chris by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-last-hike.

