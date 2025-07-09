I am privileged and honoured to have attended the King’s Garden Party

A South Shields charity founder has expressed her honour at being invited to the King’s Garden Party.

Lynne Yousef, service manager and founder of Escape Intervention Services, received a prestigious invite to attend the King’s Garden Party, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday, July 1.

Escape Intervention Services, on Waverley, in South Shields, works with young people aged four to 25 to support them and their families to overcome any barriers to personal success using a holistic approach.

The charity received an invitation to the Garden Party after it received two nominations for the work that it does to support the local community.

Lynne has told the Shields Gazette that she felt “privileged and honoured” to be invited to the prestigious event.

Lisa Hopper, Administrator at Escape Intervention Services (left), and Lynne Yousef, Service Manager/Founder at Escape Intervention Services. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “We were invited similarly to The Red Bench Project with a nomination from the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear, as well as one of our funding bodies, the Sir James Knott Trust.

“We were absolutely delighted to receive the invite as it is recognition for all of the hard work and the contribution that we’ve made to the community.

“The day was really well organised and managed - we didn’t actually get to meet any of the royals but the whole atmosphere was really relaxed and you could tell it was a charitable event.

“It was a very nice occasion and everyone was just enjoying the afternoon.

“I feel very privileged and honoured to have been chosen to go, especially when there are so many charities up and down the country doing fantastic work to support people.”

Lynne also praised those who work to keep the charity running and stated that it is their work that has made the organisation the success that it is.

She added: “I don’t do this alone and without my team of sessional workers, volunteers and the paid staff, I couldn’t have achieved what we as an organisation have achieved to date.

“I’m humbled by all of the staff who have an input into sustaining our charity and growing it - plus being as successful as we are.”

You can find out more about Escape Intervention Services by visiting: https://www.escapeintervention.org.uk/.