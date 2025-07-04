A South Tyneside charity champion has received royal praise for his work.

Wayne Groves, the founder of the Red Bench Project, has received praise from Princess Anne for the charity work that he carries out in South Tyneside, the wider North East, and beyond.

The charity champion spoke to the Princess during a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday, July 1, after he was nominated to attend by the Lord Lieutenant Of Tyne & Wear.

Wayne, who went to the garden party with his dad, George Flood, launched The Red Bench Project in South Shields in 2023.

Wayne's dad, George Flood, shaking the hand of Princess Anne during a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. | Other 3rd Party

The project involves red benches being placed in or near suicide ‘hot-spots’ where people can sit when they are feeling low, and even chat to others about their struggles.

He came up with the idea for the red benches based on his own experience with mental health struggles - with each bench having contact details for mental health charities placed on them.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Wayne revealed that Princess Anne praised the project for its work, which has saved lives since it was launched two years ago.

He said: “I was gobsmacked when I got the invite, the fact the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear knows who I am surprised me more than anything.

“She nominates people and I was given three possible dates - two for Buckingham Palace and one for in Edinburgh but I couldn’t attend the ones in London because my dad was away and I wasn’t wanting to go without him.

Wayne Groves (left) with his dad, George Flood, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. | Other 3rd Party

“Then about a month ago, we got the official invite in the post which blew me away.

“I was very lucky to be chosen to talk to Princess Anne about The Red Bench Project. She didn’t rush the conversation and she really took an interest in it.

“She was very open and honest about mental health so it was really good to hear her thoughts on it.

“She said it was an amazing thing, told us to keep it up and she loved the fact that it was working by saving lives.

“It’s not an official seal of approval but to have someone from the Royal Family say that, it was brilliant - a very surreal moment.”

Following the garden party, Wayne posted about it on social media and has received praise from people across the country for the work that he carries out.

He added: “It still blows me away, I didn’t even tell people I was going because I don’t want to come across like I’m bragging or showing off.

“I don’t do the charity work for attention but the people who help me to make these things happen, this is for them as well.

“The comments of support from people all over the country is just unbelievable - it is very humbling.

“Unfortunately suicide does affect a lot of people so having people support me means the world to be honest.

“I can’t do any of this without them.”

You can find out more about The Red Bench Project by visiting: https://theredbenchproject.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/TheRedBenchProject.