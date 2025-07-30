I couldn’t be prouder of my team helping me deliver an award-winning dog daycare

A South Shields dog daycare has picked up two prestigious awards.

Staff and service users at South Shields-based Pets2impress are celebrating a double win after the dog daycare was honoured with two prestigious awards.

Pets2impress picked up The Customer Satisfaction Award from Altaris and the Award of Excellence from E2 Media.

The latest achievements mark the eighth consecutive year that the award-winning dog dogcare has been recognised for its dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence in canine care.

Tim Jackson, who is the owner of Pets2impress and a qualified canine behaviourist and veterinary nurse, has expressed his delight at the recognition.

South Shields-based Pets2impress has received two prestigious awards. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “We work so hard to ensure the dogs in our care get the very best.

“We’re one of the few enrichment-based daycares in the country, and for good reason, enrichment isn’t just a nice extra, it’s essential. It’s about providing dogs with purpose, stimulation, and joy every single day.”

“These awards celebrate not just the service, but the people behind it.

“The staff work so hard, day in and day out. This award is for them as much as it is for me. A daycare is nothing without an amazing team and I’m proud to have one of the best.”

Pets2impress is widely recognised for its creative enrichment programmes, including monthly themed events that delight both dogs and their humans.

The daycare will be hosting its ‘Under the Sea’ Open Day on Saturday, August 23, from 9am until 11am.

Visitors will be treated to a glimpse of the magical marine-themed enrichment setup, where dogs will dive into sensory games, scent trails, and interactive ocean-inspired activities all designed to build confidence, reduce anxiety, and boost overall wellbeing.

Tim Jackson, owner of Pets2impress, has praised his team for their efforts in helping to secure the awards. | Other 3rd Party

Tim left his job as a veterinary nurse to focus entirely on Pets2impress in 2014 and then a year later, the business expanded its services to include a state-of-the-art daycare centre before becoming the first in the UK to be an exclusive member only daycare in 2019.

You can find out more about Pets2impress by visiting: https://pets2impress.com/.