South Shields-based Pets2impress dog daycare hosts its own Olympic Games

Pets2impress has hosted a fun-filled day for dogs and their owners with its ‘Pawolympics’ event.

Pets2impress, a South Shields-based leading dog daycare and enrichment centre, has successfully held its ‘Pawolympics’ event on Saturday, July 13.

The event brought together daycare dogs and their owners for a day full of themed games and activities to celebrate the spirit of the Olympics.

All the activities for the Pawolympics were designed to challenge and entertain both dogs and their owners.

Some of the highlights from the day included obstacle courses, agility challenges and relay races to ensure it was a day of fun for all attendees.

South Shields-based Pets2impress has hosted its very own Pawolympics on Saturday, July 13. The event saw dogs and their owners take part in a number of activities including obstacle courses, agility tests and relay races. | Pets2impress

Tim Jackson, director of Pets2impress, held the event as he wanted to bring the spirit of the Olympic Games to the community that he has built around his dog daycare.

He said “I wanted to bring this spirit to our dog community, creating an event that fosters fun, teamwork, and enrichment for our canine friends.

“I love doing events with the daycare dogs and their owners, it always promises to be a great day and I am exceptionally lucky to have such great clients.”

After a fun-filled afternoon of competitions, dogs named Bronte took first place, Bertie came in second and Murphy made up the top three coming in third.

Speaking after the event, Kate Henderson, who is the owner of Bronte, thanked Tim and the Pets2impress team for their efforts in putting on the event.

She commented: “Thanks for arranging such a fun event!

First place Bronte (left), second placed Bertie (top right) and third placed Murphy. | Pets2impress

“We all had such a brilliant time and all the dogs did so well.”

Tim, who is a veterinary nurse, canine behaviourist and a five-times author, founded Pets2impress in 2008 and has taken the business from strength to strength ever since then.

In September 2019, he launched the UK’s first exclusive members-only daycare for dogs - with enriching activities woven throughout the core of the company’s daycare programme.