I have loved seeing my kids enjoy my artwork at Northern Lights Newcastle

A South Shields artist has given an insight into his work with Northern Lights Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevie Thompson, from South Shields, has revealed what he has enjoyed most about having two pieces of art on display at the 2024 Northern Lights Newcastle, in Leazes Park.

The artist is the mastermind behind ‘The Mycelium Network, an intricate display inspired by the hidden underground fungi networks, and the ‘Psychedelic Snails’, a whimsical sensory installation created in collaboration with the Alan Shearer Centre and funded by the Arts Council England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevie’s Psychedelic Snails was inspired by his daughter’s fascination with snail shells and alongside his experimentation with fibre optics, the piece combines light, texture, and colour to create an immersive sensory experience.

The Mycelium Network, made by South Shields artist Stevie Thompson. | Stevie Thompson

The fibre optic pieces have been on display in the Newcastle city centre park and will continue to remain there throughout the rest of this year’s festive period.

Stevie, who is an electrician by trade and founder of Custom Fibre Optics, started his career by creating decorative light installations in his garage.

Over time, he turned his fascination with fibre optics and light art into a thriving business - with his works displayed at major events across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I visited Northern Lights Newcastle and loved the work of a South Shields artist

Even though he has experienced international success, the artist was reflected on how much of a meaningful project Northern Lights 2024 has been for him.

Stevie said: "It’s amazing travelling all over the world for my work, but the best part of working with Northern Lights Newcastle on this year's light trail, is seeing my friends and family, and especially my kids, enjoying and experiencing my work in my hometown.

“The most rewarding part was seeing the kids’ reactions at the Alan Shearer Centre showcase event.

“Walking into the centre and seeing the children’s drawings of my snails was incredibly moving, it reminded me how special this work truly is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevie's Psychedelic Snails was a joint project with the Alan Shearer Centre and funded by Arts Council England. | Other 3rd Party

Dr Roxy Robinson, event director at From the Fields, the team behind Northern Lights Newcastle, has emphasised the value of collaborating with local artists like Stevie to deliver the popular event.

She said: “Working with talented individuals from the region allows us to create installations and art that resonate deeply with the local community.

“Artists like Stevie bring unique perspectives rooted in the North East’s culture and landscape, which enrich the experience for our visitors.

“Collaborating with local creatives also helps us tell a story that feels authentically connected to the region, making the light trail even more meaningful for everyone who visits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Northern Lights Newcastle are still available but limited as the event approached its final weeks, with the final date for the popular light trail being on December 31.

For ticket details, visit: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/.