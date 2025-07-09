I have to navigate the minefields that are the pavements and pot holes in the road

Shields Gazette readers have had their say on the state of pavements in South Tyneside.

Elderly residents in Cleadon have raised concerns that they are scared to leave their homes due to the fear of falling, which has been brought on by the state of the pavements.

The residents – some of whom are aged in their 80s and 90s – insist they worry about venturing past the boundaries of their gardens and driveways.

South Tyneside Council says it has received no formal report about the safety of the pavements but will carry out an inspection following an inquiry by The Gazette.

Following the publishing of the story, Gazette readers have been highlighting similar issues on social media.

The crumbling pavement in Windsor Drive, Cleadon. | National World

This is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Lee Williamson: “They’re an absolute nightmare and joke for anyone, let alone people who are unstable walking and fellow wheelchair users like me.

“I have to navigate the minefields that are the pavements and the pot holes in the road. When I visit my parents, it is a game of chicken every time.

“Glad I don’t live Shields anymore having to put up with that situation every day.”

Lynsey Harrison: “I could name a certain tree-lined street in Primrose, Jarrow - pavements are all uneven.”

Heather May Riseborough: “I find myself walking along looking at the ground. Pretty much all pavements are dangerous.”

Jackie Mountain: “A lot of this problem is grass and weeds growing between the paving, a neighbour has been unable to get about as her walker keeps getting stopped by this.”

Stephen Watson: “In Marsden Road, the Council stupidly planted trees along with the pavement.

“The trees have grown pushing the pavement up and making it dangerous for people walking on the pavement.”

Martin Borthwick: “Try using a wheelchair or a stroller, the pavements are a mess.”

Jo Wilson: “They are the same everywhere.”

Sylvia Burrell: “My daughter tripped and fell today - absolutely shocking.”

Lynn Taylor: “The pavements are disgusting. This is what happens when things are not maintained. I use a mobility scooter to get around.

“I used to walk short distances whilst my daughter drove my scooter for me. I took a really bad tumble thanks to the pavements being this way.

“I now have a treadmill at home. Much safer to get my walking done on that instead.”

Marjorie Copp: “Crusade Walk, in Jarrow, is terrible. I’ve had so much trouble trying to push a wheelchair while someone is in it along this path.”

David Williams: “What’s the point of repairing the pavements when people drive and them as soon as they’ve been fixed.

“Drivers are to blame - park on the road people.”

Brenda Taylor: “Same all over Shields, I have lost count how many times I have reported pavement in my street but nothing is every done.”

Linda Sanderson: “They are a disgrace. It doesn't help when cars park on pavements, especially when there is space on road. Just lazy.”