Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pink and Blue Day is returning to the North East this May as the families of Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford have thanked local communities for their continued support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, of South Shields, were among 22 killed at a 2017 Ariana Grande show which was targeted by a terror attack and the families are determined to continue using the tragedy to support other young people.

The eight year anniversary of the attack is approaching this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes left at the Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry memorial bench on a previous Pink and Blue Day

“What happened at the arena, we as a family wanted to do something to turn something which was so horrendous into something that was positive and good” explained Glenn Rowe, Chloe’s uncle who has been fundamental in the setup of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

“It was about six months after, we had an idea to, rather than let the memory come and go that we would put it out there. If people wanted to wear pink or blue then it would be a sign of support against terrorism. That’s how it started” he adds.

The thought to raise money then entered the family mind, with over £160,000 raised in the years since.

“Going forward we turned it into an annual event” explains Rowe. “We had people from all over the world sending us pictures. Then we started getting celebs involved, people like Simon Cowell. Now it’s turned into a day when the North East, or anyone who was impacted by that day, can show support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve raised over £165,000, which is a substantial amount for a small little charity in South Shields” he adds.

The money raised looks to support young people in sport and the arts to give people opportunities they may not have normally. The charity has worked to send North East residents to stage school in London and buy a boxing ring for community projects.

Rowe has previously raised thousands for the charity through endurance efforts, including walking 22,000 miles in one year, but injury has put any plans to the side this year.

“I haven’t done anything because, physically, my knees just aren’t up to it” he says. “But my nephew took on the armband and he swam 22 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the support would be dwindling but there are people still out there supporting us. We’ve had incredible support.”

“It was such a big deal and it could happen to anyone. We’ve all been to concerts and you expect to go home safe.

“The main thing is trying to keep it going and we will as long as the money keeps coming in. The whole idea is the money comes in and we send it back out again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank everybody for their continued support” he adds.

The eighth anniversary of the attack in Manchester will come on Thursday, May 22. A total of 23 victims died due to the attack.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.