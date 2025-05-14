I love weird and wonderful cars including this Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car that I’ve made
Our new national video series takes a look at Motor Mania up and down the UK - and a South Tyneside man man is in the driving seat.
Episode one features an interview with Stan Yannetta, whose customised novelty vehicles - not to mention amazing Christmas light displays - have made him a well-known local character in South Shields.
Stan spoke to us at his garage, Stan's Auto Services, and gave us an insight into his spectacular creation of a wood-plated Chitty Chitty Bang Bang transformed from a stripped-down Honda Civic.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
Big-hearted charity fundraiser Stan also talks about using his Ghostbusters car for a friend's funeral - and Dino, the garage's resident dinosaur.
Episode one of Motor Mania can be seen on www.shotstv.com, or on Freeview channel 262 at 7pm on Saturday, May 17.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.