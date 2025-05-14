Popular South Tyneside mechanic to star in a national video series.

Our new national video series takes a look at Motor Mania up and down the UK - and a South Tyneside man man is in the driving seat.

Episode one features an interview with Stan Yannetta, whose customised novelty vehicles - not to mention amazing Christmas light displays - have made him a well-known local character in South Shields.

Stan Yanetta, of South Shields-based Stan's Auto Services, is set to star in a national video series. | National World

Stan spoke to us at his garage, Stan's Auto Services, and gave us an insight into his spectacular creation of a wood-plated Chitty Chitty Bang Bang transformed from a stripped-down Honda Civic.

Big-hearted charity fundraiser Stan also talks about using his Ghostbusters car for a friend's funeral - and Dino, the garage's resident dinosaur.

The episode features Stan giving an insight into a wood-plated Chitty Chitty Bang Bang that he has transformed from a Honda Civic. | National World

Episode one of Motor Mania can be seen on www.shotstv.com, or on Freeview channel 262 at 7pm on Saturday, May 17.

