I ran 1,120 miles in 28 days from Madrid to South Shields

A South Shields runner has completed a gruelling challenge which saw him covering more than 50 miles a day.

Joe Larkin left Madrid on Sunday, August 3, as he set about completing the challenge of running from the Spanish capital to back home in South Shields in just 28 days.

Now he is back home, Joe has told the Shields Gazette how it felt to finish the mammoth challenge and expressed his appreciation for all the support he received as he got closer to South Shields.

Joe Larkin has ran 1,120 miles from Madrid to South Shields in just 28 days. | Sean Evans Photos

He said: “It felt amazing to finish it, it was very emotional and it hasn’t really set in yet what I’ve actually done - I’m still on a high of finishing but I also feel a bit lost as I’ve been constantly on the go for 28 days.

“It feels like I’ve been on Mars for the last month and now I’m back in my hometown, I’ve been waking up and not knowing what to do but it is a nice feeling to be able to sit about and rest.

“When I was running through Sunderland, the support, the claps, and the beeps from cars really started and it was just amazing to see.

“I’m still getting loads of messages on social media of support, as well as people asking what is next but I don’t have a clue yet.”

Joe had been running 50+ miles a day in temperatures of around 40°C. | Other 3rd Party

It isn’t the first gruelling challenge he has faced; last year, Joe ran from South Shields to Paris to get a glimpse of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Joe has revealed that he feels like running back from another country is now a challenge that he has conquered, but he hasn’t ruled out an upcoming iconic half marathon that is closer to home.

He commented: “I don’t think many people could do what I’ve actually just done so it feels like I don’t really want to do something similar again because I’ve done it twice now.

“I will do something else but I’m not sure what it will be yet - I do want it to be an endurance challenge though and see how far my body can take me, especially while I’m still young.

The 30-year-old raised money for If U Care Share and Place2be on the course of his run, as well as inspiring many others to take up their own challenges. | Other 3rd Party

“I feel like there is more inside of me to see what I’m capable of achieving but again, I’m not sure what that is yet.

“I think I would love to do the Great North Run but at the same time, I know my body needs to rest and I need to see how it handles the healing process.

“It would make for an amazing victory lap, especially as a lot of my team are running it, but we’ll see, it will be a very last minute decision if it happens.

“There are still other runs left this year so if I don’t do the Great North Run, I’m sure that I’ll be doing something else.”

As part of the run, Joe was wanting to inspire others, as well as raising money If U Care Share and Place2Be - with the total standing at £3,165.45 at the time of writing.

Joe added: “It was good to raise that amount of money, obviously I didn’t hit my target but every penny counts so seeing people from all over donate for the special causes means a lot.

“The biggest message of the challenge was to inspire others out there to see what they can achieve themselves.

“I can see that I’ve already inspired people out there, people have been getting in touch about their own challenges or have started running themselves.

“It is great to see.”

You can view and continue to donate to Joe’s fundraiser at: https://givestar.io/gs/madrid-to-south-shields-run.