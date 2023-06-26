Two local restaurants have been named among the best in the North East this week following the release of the shortlisted eateries for the 2023 English Curry Awards.

Two of the best restaurants on South Shields’ Ocean Road have been shortlisted as part of the award process with Radhuni and Cafe India both being commended by customers as part of a public voting system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2001, Cafe India has previously been announced as the winner of Indian Restaurant of the Year 21/22 by The Luxury Travel Awards while Radhuni is also a popular spot for South Tyneside locals, having opened in 1977 and expanding in 2013.

English Curry Awards: Two South Shields restaurants shortlisted as finalists Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The full shortlist was announced last week with the full North East shortlist looking as follows:

Aruuvi Bar and Restaurant (Spennymoor)

Radhuni (South Shields)

Cafe India (South Shields)

Dhamaka (Cramlington)

Soho Tavern (Sunderland)

Shikara (Whitley Bay)

Yuvraaj Restaurant (Sunderland)

Spice House (Seahouses)

Akbar The Great (Darlington)

Lal Khazana (Shilbottle)

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, August 14 in Birmingham at an evening which organisers have said will bring together the best talent from across the country to recognize and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.

A Spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad