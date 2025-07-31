3 . Sandra (Lurcher)

Sandra is a lively and energetic girl who loves people and playing! Sandra will greet new people as if they’ve always been her friend and often takes the shelter staff over to see other members of the team when she is out on her walks so get some attention from them too! One of Sandra’s favourite things to do is play with a ball, be that alone or with people, but she is at her happiest when she has a ball in her mouth. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter