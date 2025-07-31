Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Dustin (Lurcher)
Dustin can be quite reactive with other dogs so this will need management and possibly training to help with this, however he is very food orientated so this will certainly help with any training. He quite quickly became a favourite amongst the staff and volunteers at the shelter, being such a sweet lad, it is hard not to fall in love with this handsome boy. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Luna (Lurcher)
Luna is an intelligent, energetic and cheeky girl, looking for an experienced home who can keep up with her antics! is a bundle of fun and a bit of a whirlwind who will keep her new family entertained for hours. She loves to play and will usually pick a ball to play with, however can get quite excited when playing and can, at times, become a little bit mouthy. She means no harm at all with this, it is just playful! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Sandra (Lurcher)
Sandra is a lively and energetic girl who loves people and playing! Sandra will greet new people as if they’ve always been her friend and often takes the shelter staff over to see other members of the team when she is out on her walks so get some attention from them too! One of Sandra’s favourite things to do is play with a ball, be that alone or with people, but she is at her happiest when she has a ball in her mouth. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Milo (Bosnian Barak Crossbreed)
Milo is a sweet lad, he is energetic, playful and intelligent and looking for a home who can keep up with him! Milo could use a little further socialisation with other dogs as he can get quite vocal and frustrated when out and about seeing them. His owner will need to have some experience in this area and the time to dedicate to working on this with him. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
