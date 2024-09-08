A grandmother transformed her life after joining a Hebburn Slimming World group.

A grandmother has revealed that she decided to transform her life by joining a Slimming World group, in Hebburn, following the birth of her grandson Joseph.

When Alison Berry first joined Slimming World, she says that she was in “poor health” having weighted 22st 1.5lbs and her dress size was 34/36; however, she managed to lose half of her weight in just 18 months.

She has now been at her target weight for almost eight years and reached the semi-finals of Slimming World’s National Woman of the Year competition for her achievement.

Alison Berry lost 11 stone in weight so she could be a "fun nana" to her grandson Joseph. | Other 3rd Party

Alison has explained that she wanted to be a “fun nana” to her grandson but her weight was a big barrier to doing the activities that she wanted to do with him.

She said: “I was a new nana and I absolutely adored him, especially when my son and daughter-in-law asked if I could look after Joseph two days a week when his mam went back to work - I was over the moon.

“I wanted to be the fun nana, the one that played in the park, took him swimming or would sit in his little pop-up tent having a picnic but it dawned on me that I couldn’t do any of those things.

“At the time of him being 10 months old, I couldn’t even bend over to cut my own toe nails so I knew things had to change.

“I’d already tried many diets before but I failed them all miserably and always regained the weight that I had lost, plus more.

“However, it was different when I joined Slimming World as I’d never experience the support, care and help before during any other weight-loss plan.

“It felt so right and I knew from day one that this was the place that I needed to be.

“Within weeks I noticed a dramatic change in my health and years on, I’m medication free, fitter, happier and most certainly healthier than I was in my 30s and 40s.

“Even my own doctor has told me that I have saved my own life.”

As she nears eight years at her target weight, Alison has given an insight into what her life is like now and revealed a bucket list activity that she is looking to achieve in the future.

She added: “Life is great now and I never refuse an opportunity to challenge myself.

“This includes things like climbing a mountain, zip wires, abseiling and fire walking but my utmost ambition is to wing walk so watch this space because life is for living.”

