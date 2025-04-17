I wish I could give all these North East Dogs Trust lurchers a loving home

The team at the Dogs Trust Darlington have revealed they have more Lurchers in their care than any other breeds, with a wide variety of them available for adoption.

The charity hopes that by shining a spotlight on the long-legged lovelies that people will look to consider welcoming one of them into their family.

Nikki Holroyd, Manager at Dogs Trust Darlington, said: “It is sad we have so many Lurchers in our care as they are such fantastic dogs who are at their happiest when they are with their owner, the one they love.

“Lurchers are loyal dogs that form strong bonds with their human friends.

“They are gentle, renowned for being affectionate so will bring so much love into their owner’s lives. They are also playful and can have goofy characters which never fail to make you smile.

“Despite their many qualities, Lurchers tend to spend longer in our care than other breeds and are often overlooked.

“So, it’s essential for us to dispel any misconceptions that may exist about the breed and urge people not to rule out a Lurcher as their perfect pet. It is a myth that they need a huge amount of exercise and long walks.

“They do need regular exercise like every dog, but they also relish lounging on the sofa; they are experts at snoozing.”

You can find out more information via: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

1 . Lurchers for adoption All these Lurchers are up for adoption from the Dogs Trust in the North East. | Dogs Trust Darlington Photo Sales

2 . Blain (Lurcher cross) Blain is such a sweet lad with a sensitive side. He’d like plenty of positive experiences and slow introductions to new situations as his confidence grows. Blain very much likes to stay by your side, so he’ll need someone at home with him to keep him company and settle him in. | Dogs Trust Darlington Photo Sales

3 . Shawn (Lurcher) Shawn is ready to find his forever home with committed owners. He will require on-going training with help from his family. He can be very excitable which can lead to him jumping up and mouthing. For this reason, he would be best to live with older teens – 16yrs+. | Dogs Trust Darlington Photo Sales