I worked with Disney and now I’m making dance accessible for people in South Shields
Rachael Marshall, the owner of The Movement Studio, is aiming to make dance accessible for people of all ages and abilities in South Tyneside.
The studio is teaming up with The Gym Group, on Crossgate, to bring the community together through movement and fitness - with a dance fitness class being launched on Sunday, March 2.
It is all part of the Angela Rippon ‘Let’s Dance’ campaign, which encourages people of all ages to stay active, boost their confidence, and improve their well-being through the art of dance.
The class will be free for all participants so it makes it the perfect opportunity for anyone to try something new and boost their fitness levels.
Rachael has given the Shields Gazette an insight into how the class came about and what those attending can expect from it.
She said: “The Sports Recreation Alliance reached out and asked if we would be interested in getting involved in the Let’s Dance campaign to help spread the word.
“I told them I would love to get as many people dancing as possible because sometimes it isn’t accessible, especially if you have to pay for classes as people might not have the money.
“I wanted to get people involved in a big way so I contacted Simone, the manager at The Gym Group, and asked if we could use her studio to host the event.
“The whole idea is combat things like loneliness, improve people’s mental heath and to have a good time.
“It isn’t about professional dancing, as long as you are fit, well and able to move, then you will be able to do the class.
“So far, we’ve got around 50 people coming along and it and the response has been really positive about the class.”
For more information and to sign up to the special event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheMovementStudiobyRM.
