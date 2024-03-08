'I'm 100% behind them' - South Tyneside residents react to a fresh round of upcoming bin strikes
Earlier this week, South Tyneside Council confirmed that the borough will face a fresh round of bin strikes later this month.
Refuse workers, who are part of the GMB and Unite unions, have been taking part in industrial action since November, resulting in months of disruption for residents in South Tyneside.
In February, a joint statement from the Council, GMB and Unite stated that all parties were "committed" to ending the strikes.
However, workers have voted to go on strike once again from Tuesday, March 19, until Friday, March 22, inclusive - meaning there will be no bins collected in the borough over that period.
We took to the streets of South Shields town centre on Friday, March 8, to find out how South Tyneside residents are feeling about another round of strikes.
Clive Richardson expressed his concerns over waste food items possibly lying in bins for a long time before they are eventually collected.
He said: "As a pensioner, it doesn't affect me that greatly because I have so little refuse that goes out.
"My main concern is the fact that household refuse, which may include food items, could be lying for months before they are collected."
Husband and wife Michael and Barbara Campbell offered their support to the striking workers.
Barbara commented: "I know why there are doing it but it is very inconvenient not having your bins emptied.
"However, I am wholly behind them and I do think they need to be able to stop and help people if that is what is needed."
Michael added: "I have the same feelings as my wife and I'm happy to support the strikes.
"If this goes some way to getting rid of a bullying culture within the council, then so much the better."
George Davies was also behind the workers and backed their reasons for taking industrial action.
He said: "My personal opinion is that I'm 100% behind them for the simple reason for that most work places have harassment and bullying going on.
"I'm behind them because why should people be watched by big brother? Why should people be chastised for helping an old woman?"
Peter Peterson explained to the Shields Gazette that his bins were being emptied every week, despite disruption in other areas of the borough.
He commented: "It is up to them if they want to strike, I don't really have an opinion on it.
"We live in the apartments up the road and the bins are emptied every week."
Jen Peterson hopes that South Tyneside Council and the unions will be able to resolve the disputed issues.
She added: "I'm more or less the same, they should get the issue sorted.
"We are lucky where we live but other people are not so hopefully they will get it sorted soon."