I'm an adult carer and new South Tyneside support is so important to my wellbeing

Connected Caring, a new service to support unpaid adult carers is now available across South Tyneside.

The 2021 census indicated an estimated 14,000 carers in this area are unknown to adult carers support services, but it is hoped this new initiative will help reach more people needing vital assistance.

The pioneering new organisation represents a partnership between local organisations Age Concern Tyneside South, Vision and Hearing Support, and Your Voice Counts. It will provide holistic assistance to unpaid adult carers and is a response to the evolving needs of carers within South Tyneside.

The service aims to bridge the gaps in support, prevent carer breakdowns, and promote social inclusion, and is part of the council's broader strategy to support its residents and foster stronger, more resilient communities.

“I know there is support available, it’s as simple as making a phone call” said Jake Mather, a local unpaid carer for his mother, who has multiple sclerosis, and brother who has downs syndrome.

“It provides me with quite a lot of comfort because if I break down or I have any issues with burnout there are then three people to look after rather than just myself.

“How I look at it is I can access the support where and when I can rather than when I need it, because that might be too late befor ethings spiral out of control a little bit” added the 25 year old mental health support worker.

“It’s so important that the support I need, or the support I might need down the line is accessible at any time. There’s no memberships, no requirements, I can just use it when I feel like I can use it best.”

Connected Caring is billed as a response to the evolving needs of carers within South Tyneside and launches as carers see an increased demand on their time. A North East-wide survey of carers carried out in April to May 2021 identified that almost two thirds in South Tyneside have seen an increase in the number of hours of support they provide since Covid-19 lockdowns.

The service will offer a wide range of support mechanisms tailored to the individual needs of carers. These include access to information, advice, and practical assistance, as well as emotional support through one-on-one sessions, group activities, community support groups, counselling, and carer respite breaks.

Grahame Cassidy, Chief Officer at Age Concern Tyneside South, and lead at Connected Caring explains: “We have a responsibility to ensure all unpaid adult carers in our area receive the support that they need.

“We want to reach as many people as we can with our service, including those who might not necessarily see themselves as a carer, but who are very much fulfilling a caring role.”