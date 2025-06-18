An extreme athlete from South Tyneside is aiming to test his physical and mental endurance to the limit by rowing a boat 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

Superfit Karl Bainbridge, 30, will be joined by four teammates for the expected 30-day charity-funding adventure of a lifetime.

Sea novice Karl, from Laygate, South Shields, admits the closest he usually gets to water is paddling off the borough’s coast or canoeing in the Lake District.

But the engineer is determined to conquer his toughest quest yet – and giant 20-foot-high waves – and he has 18 months to get ship-shape.

He and his team will compete in the World’s Toughest Row Atlantic Challenge which launches at San Sebastian, in the Canary Islands, on December 12 next year.

His five-man crew is one of around 20 which aims to make landfall in their 31-foot Rannoch rowing boat on the Caribbean Island of Antigua.

Karl Bainbridge, from South Shields, is in training to row across 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean for charity. | National World

Karl, a veteran of marathons, Ironman events and ultra sporting trials, was oblivious to the event until a participant cancelled and a friend put his name forward.

He then only accepted the challenge after discussing its pros and cons with his parents and pals over several weeks.

But he is now adapting himself physically and mentally to the test, while also trying to raise thousands of pounds in sponsorship and charity donations.

Karl said: “When the opportunity came up, I knew I couldn’t turn it down. I asked myself if I could do the training – I decided I could.

“But I didn’t make my decision straight away, I know how dangerous this event is and I talked it over with people.

“My parents didn’t want me to do it, but they could see that I wanted to take part.

“They gave their backing when they realised I knew the risks and was serious about the training involved.

“I have a high standard of fitness, but I have never done anything as extreme as this row.

“I am also very strong mentally, and I think this test will be as much about that as physical fitness.

“Taking part will be life changing and a great experience, and it’s also for three very good causes.”

Three members of Karl’s team, which is named Remiges Quinque (V), will row together for two hours, and at least one will then rest.

Each is expected to consume between 5,000 and 8,000 calories a day of snack-pack foods and down 10 litres of water.

The boat they will use is being constructed and Karl must undergo rigorous row training and sea safety programmes before he can set off.

His team aims to raise about £200,000 in sponsorship and donations to support their bid.

Money is being raised for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, MND Scotland, and Mind, Body and Sole.

Karl’s first fundraiser is a Newcastle United versus Sunderland fans football match at Harton Sports Centre, St Mary’s Avenue, South Shields, at 2.30pm on Saturday, July 12.

Forty people have signed up to play, at £10 each, and spectators are invited to watch and to donate, should they wish.

More information on Karl’s rowing quest is at https://www.remigesv.com/.

