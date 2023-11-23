Hayley Stoneman is keen to find any family of her late nana

A woman in the South of England is hoping to trace down family of her late nana with the last known location being in South Shields

Hayley Stoneman of Basingstoke is looking for any family that could be connected to her late nana Yvonne Turner, born in 1939.

Yvonne’s mother Annie Allen was born in 1916 in Basingstoke, daughter of William George Allen and Rose Kate Vince.

Annie married Victor John Turner and lived in Goat Lane, Basingstoke and gave birth to Yvonne in 1939, but left when Yvonne was barely six months old.

Annie with husband Victor John Turner

Some time after she returned to her sister Beatrice Allen in Sampford Peverell, in Devon in need of help. She arrived with a new son only known to the family as Billy.

For a brief time Billy was left in her care before Annie returned and said they would be moving to South Shields.

She sent photos but left no forwarding address and eventually lost touch with the rest of the family.

Hayley said: “Yvonne was my nan and she went her whole life never knowing anything of her mother.

“She sadly passed away last year making life harder for my mum to trace her grandmother (Annie Allen/Turner).

“My mum would love to find my nan’s siblings as there’s rumoured to be more than one and believe they could still be alive.”