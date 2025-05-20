I'm Tynemouth RNLI's first female operations manager and I hope to inspire more women

Sheridan Bowler has been named as the first female in the history of Tynemouth RNLI Station to hold the position of Lifeboat Operations Manager.

Bowler previously held roles as crew on inshore and all-weather lifeboats, as well as Lifeboat training coordinator for the station.

The Lifeboat Operations Manager is a key role for the station, overseeing the operations team which consists of boats officers and launch authorities, along with responsibility for the crew at station.

Sheridan Bowler has been appointed the new Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM) at Tynemouth RNLI, becoming the first woman to hold the role. | RNLI

Sheridan commented: “It’s been a huge learning curve for me moving from crew to the LOM within Tynemouth RNLI, but I am up for the challenge.

“I’m grateful to all the crew for their support. I'm looking forward to working alongside them all to continue striving forward and being the best we can to save life at sea as one crew.”

She added: “We have a slowly increasing number of female volunteers on station, I’m hoping seeing a female in the LOM position for the first time in Tynemouth's history will help to inspire the next generation of lifesavers, allowing us to better represent the community in which we serve.”

Doug Nicholson served as station LOM for over four years, taking over the role in 2021 before retiring in April this year.

