I’m so proud that my nine-year-old daughter has raised thousands for the RVI

A nine-year-old girl is continuing to raise money for the RVI’s allergy clinic ahead of a second sponsored walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isla Robertson, from East Boldon, is set to take on a seven-mile sponsored walk from South Shields Pier to Roker Pier, in Sunderland, on Saturday, August 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isla was admitted to hospital when she was around one-year-old due to an allergic reaction to eggs and following a number of tests, doctors discovered that she was also allergic to other foods.

Over the course of her childhood, she regularly goes to the Newcastle hospital for routine check ups and further tests.

Isla Robertson is set to take on her second sponsored walk for the allergy unit at the RVI. | Other 3rd Party

Claire Robertson, Isla’s mam, said: “Isla was desperate to do it again as a thank you to the RVI for looking after her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thought that because she really wants to do, we’d just go for it again so we’ve opened it up this year by asking a few close friends and family to get involved.

“They all understand what Isla goes through on a day-to-day basis by having to look after herself in terms of what she eats.

“We haven’t even done the walk this year and Isla is already keen to do it again next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is really excited to do it, she is a very determined little girl so whether we do the walk again next year or not, I’m sure she will want to do some kind of challenge.”

Isla raised more than £2,000 doing the same sponsored walk in 2024. | Other 3rd Party

At the time of writing, Isla has raised more than £900 - with £860 of it coming via an online fundraiser.

Claire has expressed her pride in Isla for the being able to raise an impressive amount of money for the RVI for the second year in a row.

She added: “We’re really happy to be able to give another big amount of money to the RVI because they are absolutely amazing at what they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve helped Isla so much as well as so many other people every year.

“We’ve got £860 raised online and in our bucket, we’ve got around £60 in cash so we’ll be taking that on the walk as well.

“It is absolutely amazing and we’re all really proud of Isla.

“We know money is tight at the moment but every little bit helps and it is all for a really good cause.

The RVI has donated vests to Isla and her friends who are taking on the seven-mile walk. | Other 3rd Party

“They’ve helped Isla a lot and they all really deserve it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are invited to come and join in Isla’s sponsored walk - with the group setting off at 10am from South Shields Pier.

The RVI has provided the children who are walking the route with vests to wear on the day so people can spot them and donate to their fundraising bucket.

You can view and donate to Isla’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rvi-charitywalk2025.