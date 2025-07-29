I’m so proud that my nine-year-old daughter has raised thousands for the RVI
Isla Robertson, from East Boldon, is set to take on a seven-mile sponsored walk from South Shields Pier to Roker Pier, in Sunderland, on Saturday, August 2.
The nine-year-old is raising money for the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s (RVI) allergy clinic, where she has been a patient since she was a baby.
Isla was admitted to hospital when she was around one-year-old due to an allergic reaction to eggs and following a number of tests, doctors discovered that she was also allergic to other foods.
Over the course of her childhood, she regularly goes to the Newcastle hospital for routine check ups and further tests.
Isla took on the sponsored walk last year, raising more than £2,000 in the process, and now she is back to do it again, with more of her family and friends taking part.
Claire Robertson, Isla’s mam, said: “Isla was desperate to do it again as a thank you to the RVI for looking after her.
“We thought that because she really wants to do, we’d just go for it again so we’ve opened it up this year by asking a few close friends and family to get involved.
Get the headlines delivered to your inbox with the Gazette’s free news and sport emails - click here
“They all understand what Isla goes through on a day-to-day basis by having to look after herself in terms of what she eats.
“We haven’t even done the walk this year and Isla is already keen to do it again next year.
“She is really excited to do it, she is a very determined little girl so whether we do the walk again next year or not, I’m sure she will want to do some kind of challenge.”
At the time of writing, Isla has raised more than £900 - with £860 of it coming via an online fundraiser.
Claire has expressed her pride in Isla for the being able to raise an impressive amount of money for the RVI for the second year in a row.
She added: “We’re really happy to be able to give another big amount of money to the RVI because they are absolutely amazing at what they do.
“They’ve helped Isla so much as well as so many other people every year.
“We’ve got £860 raised online and in our bucket, we’ve got around £60 in cash so we’ll be taking that on the walk as well.
“It is absolutely amazing and we’re all really proud of Isla.
“We know money is tight at the moment but every little bit helps and it is all for a really good cause.
“They’ve helped Isla a lot and they all really deserve it.”
Members of the public are invited to come and join in Isla’s sponsored walk - with the group setting off at 10am from South Shields Pier.
The RVI has provided the children who are walking the route with vests to wear on the day so people can spot them and donate to their fundraising bucket.
You can view and donate to Isla’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rvi-charitywalk2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.