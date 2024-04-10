Iron City Motorcycles held a launch party for its new dealership, on the Simonside Industrial Estate, in Jarrow, on Saturday, April 6.
The party saw more than 500 bikers from across the North East attend the opening of Iron City Motorcycles South Shields.
The new dealership will be offering the choice of new and used iconic motorbike brands such as KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Royal Enfield.
Iron City Motorcycle’s launch event saw a guest appearance from Lyndon Poskitt, a motorcycle racer and world traveller, who gave a Q&A session detailing his 20-year experience of working with the KTM brand.
