More than 500 bikers attended the launch party of Iron City Motorcycles South Shields. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.More than 500 bikers attended the launch party of Iron City Motorcycles South Shields. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.
In photos: More than 500 bikers celebrate the opening of a new Iron City Motorcycles dealership

There was a great turnout at the launch party of Iron City Motorcycles South Shields.

By Ryan Smith
Published 10th Apr 2024, 10:57 BST

Iron City Motorcycles held a launch party for its new dealership, on the Simonside Industrial Estate, in Jarrow, on Saturday, April 6.

The party saw more than 500 bikers from across the North East attend the opening of Iron City Motorcycles South Shields.

The new dealership will be offering the choice of new and used iconic motorbike brands such as KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Royal Enfield.

Iron City Motorcycle’s launch event saw a guest appearance from Lyndon Poskitt, a motorcycle racer and world traveller, who gave a Q&A session detailing his 20-year experience of working with the KTM brand.

Take a look through the our gallery and see inside the North East’s newest motorcycle dealership.

More than 500 bikers descended on South Tyneside for the launch party of Iron City Motorcycle's new dealership.

1. A great turnout

More than 500 bikers descended on South Tyneside for the launch party of Iron City Motorcycle's new dealership. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media

Lyndon Poskitt (left) and General Manager Richard White cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the opening of Iron City Motorcycles in South Tyneside.

2. Cutting the ribbon

Lyndon Poskitt (left) and General Manager Richard White cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the opening of Iron City Motorcycles in South Tyneside. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media

The launch party of Iron City Motorcycles was held on Saturday, April 6.

3. A view from above

The launch party of Iron City Motorcycles was held on Saturday, April 6. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media

The Iron City Motorcycles South Shields team took the time to get a photo during the launch party.

4. Meet the team

The Iron City Motorcycles South Shields team took the time to get a photo during the launch party. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media

