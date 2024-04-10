Iron City Motorcycles held a launch party for its new dealership, on the Simonside Industrial Estate, in Jarrow, on Saturday, April 6.

The new dealership will be offering the choice of new and used iconic motorbike brands such as KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Royal Enfield.

Iron City Motorcycle’s launch event saw a guest appearance from Lyndon Poskitt, a motorcycle racer and world traveller, who gave a Q&A session detailing his 20-year experience of working with the KTM brand.

Take a look through the our gallery and see inside the North East’s newest motorcycle dealership.

1 . A great turnout More than 500 bikers descended on South Tyneside for the launch party of Iron City Motorcycle's new dealership. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media Photo Sales

2 . Cutting the ribbon Lyndon Poskitt (left) and General Manager Richard White cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the opening of Iron City Motorcycles in South Tyneside. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media Photo Sales

3 . A view from above The launch party of Iron City Motorcycles was held on Saturday, April 6. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media Photo Sales