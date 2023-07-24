Hundreds of extra patrols across the North East’s public transport are now underway in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The region’s busiest transport hubs, including Gateshead Interchange, Haymarket and Eldon Square Interchange, South Shields Interchange and Witherwack Bus Station will all have heightened security and safety measures through the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £1,624,160 has been invested in transport safety by Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness since 2021.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Boosting policing efforts and improving people’s experience of public transport in the area is something we are working really hard on as a region.

“There has been a whole raft of work happening and we’ve seen the results to match, and this hotspot funding is about doing more of what is working, what the region needs.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, Operation Princess was rolled out across East Shields and Whitburn after ASB and crime concerns were raised by residents, commuters and shopkeepers.

The operation saw acquisitive crime – where large groups were using the Metro to commit high value shoplifts fall by 81%. Public order offences also dropped 50% during the 6-week period. It is hoped the latest transport crackdown will replicate this success in other areas and lead to more arrests.