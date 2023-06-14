‘It feels really rewarding’ South Tyneside beauty salon nominated for national award

A South Tyneside beauty salon has been nominated for a national award within the beauty industry.

Allure Beauty Salon, which is located in the Victoria Industrial Estate in Hebburn has been nominated in The English Nails Brows Lashes (NBL) Awards 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony, which is now in its third year, is a celebration of those who work within the beauty industry, specifically within nails, brows and lashes. The salons and individuals are nominated by members of the public, before The English NBL Awards chose the finalists.

Allure Beauty Salon, who are confirmed finalists, are up for Nail Bar of the Year, and are competing against five other nail salons across the country.

Owner of Allure Beauty Salon, Melissa Wright, aged 28 said: “It feels really rewarding to be nominated, it feels as if all of our hard work has been recognised.

“Making clients feel beautiful and confident is our main priority, and to know we have done that job well is really nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The team at Allure Beauty Salon will be travelling to Manchester for the awards, which will be held at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Sunday, July 9.

Melissa explained that the event will be the perfect way to celebrate the work of all those at Allure Beauty Salon, and to win would be a fantastic way to round off their trip.

She said: “It would be great to bring home the award to South Tyneside. If we win, we would love to put on a discount for long-standing clients as a way to say thank you for nominating us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for The English NBL Awards 2023 said: “We are delighted to bring these awards back to England for the third year. We launched in Scotland in 2019 and have since hosted these Awards in Ireland too.

“These awards are an excellent opportunity to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for the client.

“These finalists are the ones that have successfully established their presence in this competitive industry with their dedication to be the best.”

Allure Beauty Salon, based in Hebburn.

They continued: “We hope that these awards will provide a platform to showcase the real masters that boost our confidence and deliver services to perfection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad