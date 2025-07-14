It is unbelievable that we’ve raised a total of £1million in Chloe and Liam’s honour

The Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust has marked a huge milestone.

The Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust has officially raised a total of £1million since it was launched.

The charity announced the milestone on Saturday, July 12, during their annual ball, which was held at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead.

The Trust was set up by the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, a young couple from South Shields, who tragically lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017.

Its aim is to honour Chloe and Liam’s love and talent in performing arts and sports by supporting other young people with passion and talent in these fields to achieve their goals and follow their dreams.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford. | Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust

Mark Rutherford, Chloe’s dad, has told the Shields Gazette how it feels to have raised such a huge amount of money and revealed that the charity is now hearing success stories from the first people it helped.

He said: “It is unbelievable that we’ve managed to raise so much money, especially with it being in Chloe and Liam’s name.

“We might have raised £1million but our charity isn’t sitting on any money - we’ve basically given it all away to those who need it and no one takes any money out of it.

“This allows us to help more people and it is quite a unique thing for how charities operate.

“We are now starting to hear some of the success stories from the people that we helped when we first launched the charity so it is amazing to give them that chance.

“There are people out there whose families can’t afford to support their talent so that is what we are there to help with in any way that we can.”

Mark also highlighted that without the support of the local community in South Tyneside and further afield, the charity wouldn’t be able to do what it does in Chloe and Liam’s memory.

He added: “We can’t thank all of our supporters enough for all the help that we’ve had over the years.

“Myself, Lisa and Caroline have all said that if we didn’t have the amazing support then we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.

“If people didn’t show up to all the events and put their hands in their pockets then we would have stopped by now because for us, we wouldn’t have thought that we were honouring Chloe and Liam’s legacy.

“But it has never been like that, people have always supported us in every little way that they can - every penny counts for us.”

You can find out more about the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/ChloeAndLiamTogetherForever or https://togetherforevertrust.com/.