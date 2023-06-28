On Saturday, friends and family of former Shields Gazette writer and football scout Karl Newton took part in an 11-mile memory walk to remember the loved son, brother, husband and step-father a year after his death.

Karl tragically fell to his death in the Lake District last year, aged 37, two weeks after landing his dream job as a technical recruitment analyst at Blackburn Rovers

A football fanatic, Karl had previously worked for South Shields Football Club, Newcastle City Juniors FC, Stockport County, AFC Fylde, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leyton Orient.

Former Shields Gazette writer, Karl Newton, died in the Lake District last year (Photo: Marie Scott)

“We didn’t want his name to disappear so we decided to do a memory walk,” said his sister Marie Scott.

And so nearly 60 people walked from St James’ Park to South Shields Football Club on Saturday.

“He lived and breathed Newcastle United from a young age,” laughs Marie. The walk also stopped off at Hebburn Football Club where Karl used to help out his dad when he was younger.

Karl Newton Memory Walk getting ready to leave outside St James’ Park (Photo: Marie Scott)

But honouring Karl’s life wasn’t Marie’s only hope. The group also set out to raise money for the mountain rescuers who bravely tried to save Karl.

“We didn’t realise until the inquest that it took them 12 hours to do everything they had to do to bring Karl back home to us,” said Marie. “We thought because they don’t get any sort of funding at all we should do something for them.”

One of the men who recovered Karl’s body travelled up to the North East for the occasion.

From the walk the family have raised £2,410.

Memory Walk outside The Cricketers’ Arms (Photo: Marie Scott)

“It was amazingly uplifting,” said Marie. “All of his friends, family, even my work colleagues who hadn’t met Karl but who have been helping me through the last year came.”

Three of his friends who were with him on the day he died were also in attendance came- “They’re more like brothers to him than anything else,” said Marie.

The Memory Walk eventually made its way to South Shields FC where Karl used to work (Photo: Marie Scott)

Karl got married to his partner Louise the Easter before he died who was present with her daughter Sophie. Louise herself has raised over £1,300 for the mountain rescue