As Newcastle United wait on confirmation of Sandro Tonali’s move to the club, talks are ongoing over a second major transfer.

The club, which has agreed a £60million deal for Tonali, is looking to strengthen a number of areas in the summer window.

Eddie Howe and the club’s recruitment team have been looking at full-backs.

And the club are understood to be discussing a move for Southampton left-back Tino Livramento, who made his comeback from long-term injury late last season.

Stand-out player

Livramento joined the club from Chelsea two years ago after contract talks stalled at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton beat off competition from a number of clubs to sign Livramento, who has played for England at youth level but is also eligible to represent Portugal and Scotland through his parents.

Then-Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “He’s one of the best young players in his position in the country, and there were a lot of clubs who were interested in signing him, but finally he chose to join us.”

Livramento was a regular starter for Southampton in the 2021/22 season before suffering a serious knee injury in April last year.

Newcastle United target Tino Livramento is stretchered off the season before last. (Pic: Getty Images)

Injury comeback

Fortunately, Livramento returned from surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, and a torn hamstring, late last season.

Speaking late last month to Southampton's website, the England-Under-21 international said: “You question yourself a lot, and you think ‘will I ever be able to return to, or even be better than I was, physically, before the injury?’.

“But it’s just all about believing. The coaches and the physios wouldn’t do these exercises with you if they knew it was going to injure you again.

“I feel like, physically, now I would say I’m in a better state than I was before the injury, so I feel like that’s the best thing that’s come from it."

Multi-functional

Howe likes versatile players, and January signing Anthony Gordon has underlined his versatility for club and country in recent months.

Livramento is not just able to play at right-back. The Croydon-born player, known for his athleticism, can also play further forward, and he was also been fielded at left-back, a position United are also keen to strengthen this summer, by Southampton.

And the ability to play in several positions is a plus for Livramento, who would not take a place in the club's 25-man Premier League squad next season because of his age.

Javier Manquillo faces an uncertain future at Newcastle United. (Pic: Getty Images)

Outgoing players

Howe can only carry so many right-backs into the new season, and he already has four – Kieran Trippier, Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and Harrison Ashby – at the club.

Of course, stand-in captain Trippier is Howe's first choice in the position.

Javier Manquillo, linked with a return to Spain, is available for transfer this summer, while Ashby, signed in January from West Ham United – could be loaned out for first-team experience.

Krafth, meanwhile, missed most of last season with a knee injury, but the 28-year-old, also able to play in central defence, had impressed Howe in Trippier's absence through injury the previous season – and earned a new deal.