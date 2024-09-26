‘It’s been a pleasure’ - Landlord of a popular Hebburn pub is set to retire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Norman Scott, the landlord of Dougie’s Tavern, on Blackett Street, in Hebburn, has announced on social media that he will be stepping down from the helm of the pub.
He has been running the pub since 2019 when it was reopened as Dougie’s Tavern following a closure; however, he had also been the manager of the venue for seven years during its 1990s peak.
The Victorian-built property opened as Dougie’s Tavern in December 1992 and enjoyed huge success before it closed in/around 2005.
Attempts to establish it under other names failed and it finally ceased trading as The White Lead in 2018.
Since the reopening of the venue, Norman has pulled out all the stops to ensure events such as Euro 2020 and St George’s Day were celebrated properly.
However, it appears that the time has come for Norman to step away from Dougie’s Tavern following a post on the pub’s Facebook page - with the popular landlord set to bow out with a leaving party.
The post stated: “Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. You are invited to our leaving party on Sunday, September 29, from 4pm.
“Live music with the amazing Ed Blaney playing songs from Bowie, Gerry Rafferty, Bob Dylan and more. Also card bingo, play your cards right and horse racing; ‘all money must be won’.
“And we finish off where we started with the fantastic acoustic keys. It’s been a pleasure for the past six years.
“And I’m sure we will catch up with you all sooner or later.
”Thank you to everyone for your support over the years. We really do appreciate it and going to miss you all.”
Despite Norman stepping down from his role as landlord, Dougie’s Tavern will remain open to members of the public and for private events.
You can keep up to date with all the details for Norman’s leaving party and more of what Dougie’s has to offer by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/DougiesTavern.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.