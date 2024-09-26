‘It’s been a pleasure’ - Landlord of a popular Hebburn pub is set to retire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The man behind a popular Hebburn pub has announced his retirement.

Norman Scott, the landlord of Dougie’s Tavern, on Blackett Street, in Hebburn, has announced on social media that he will be stepping down from the helm of the pub.

He has been running the pub since 2019 when it was reopened as Dougie’s Tavern following a closure; however, he had also been the manager of the venue for seven years during its 1990s peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman Scott, the landlord of Dougie's Tavern, ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Victorian-built property opened as Dougie’s Tavern in December 1992 and enjoyed huge success before it closed in/around 2005.

Attempts to establish it under other names failed and it finally ceased trading as The White Lead in 2018.

Since the reopening of the venue, Norman has pulled out all the stops to ensure events such as Euro 2020 and St George’s Day were celebrated properly.

Norman always ensured that St George’s Day was celebrated in style at Dougie’s Tavern. | National World

However, it appears that the time has come for Norman to step away from Dougie’s Tavern following a post on the pub’s Facebook page - with the popular landlord set to bow out with a leaving party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post stated: “Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. You are invited to our leaving party on Sunday, September 29, from 4pm.

“Live music with the amazing Ed Blaney playing songs from Bowie, Gerry Rafferty, Bob Dylan and more. Also card bingo, play your cards right and horse racing; ‘all money must be won’.

“And we finish off where we started with the fantastic acoustic keys. It’s been a pleasure for the past six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I’m sure we will catch up with you all sooner or later.

The popular Dougie's Tavern, in Hebburn. | Google Maps

”Thank you to everyone for your support over the years. We really do appreciate it and going to miss you all.”

Despite Norman stepping down from his role as landlord, Dougie’s Tavern will remain open to members of the public and for private events.

You can keep up to date with all the details for Norman’s leaving party and more of what Dougie’s has to offer by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/DougiesTavern.