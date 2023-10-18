Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Carlisle, the founder of the Great North Dog Walk, has launched the ‘Save the Great North Dog Walk Campaign’ in an effort to gain enough sponsorship to make the 30th anniversary of the event possible.

The walk first started in 1990 as a small event but has grown every year since, winning Guinness World Records and raising millions of pounds for local charities along the way.

The event starts off on The Leas, in South Shields, and covers a three-mile route along the coast - with around 33,000 dogs taking part the last time the walk was held in 2018.

Unfortuantely the yearly event has been postponed since then due to Tony being in ill health, combined with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tony Carlisle, the founder of the Great North Dog Walk, is campaigning to help save the popular event.

Now as he looks to get the 30th anniversary of the Great North Dog Walk underway on Sunday, June 9, 2024, Tony has told the Shields Gazette that he needs around £25,000 to make the event possible and described what it would mean to him if it does go ahead.

He said: “We started a campaign to save the Great North Dog Walk, which has already been backed many charity champions across the North East.

“It is my life, I’ve been poorly for the last four years, so for medical reasons it hasn’t been staged but it means the world to both me and local charities.

“I feel guilty because I haven’t staged it but individuals or companies can get involved to help raise funds for us to make the event possible.

“We are going to need £25,000 to pay for all of the costs involved with hosting the event, but I’m also looking for volunteers who can help out on the day itself.

The Great North Dog Walk recently won three awards but faces an uncertain future.

“People are telling me to charge entry for the event but I like to have sponsorship so it can remain free for everyone to join in.

“People can pre-register for the walk but in years gone by, most people have just turned up on the day to take part.

“It would mean the world to me if we could stage the 30th anniversary next year, it would be like winning the lottery if I can stand on that gantry and see the thousands of dogs take part in the walk.”

Last week, a civic reception was held at South Shields Town Hall in honour of Tony after he picked up three awards for the charity event.

