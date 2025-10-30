I’ve lost more than 11 stone and now I’m launching my own Hebburn Slimming World group to help others
Siobhan Humphries has transformed her life with the help of Slimming World after she managed to lost 11st 5lb when she joined Gemma Miller’s Slimming World group, at Leam Lane Methodist Church.
At her heaviest, Siobhan weighed 22st 12lb, was battling sleep apnoea, uncontrolled asthma and suffering from depression but now she has dropped from a size 36 to a size 12/14.
Siobhan has given an insight to her eating habits before she joined Slimming World and revealed that she has a newfound passion for exercise following her weigh loss.
She said: “Before Slimming World, my diet was a carousel of takeaways—pepperoni pizza, garlic bread, and chicken wings multiple times a week.
“Now, my kitchen is my sanctuary. I cook hearty stews with lean beef, spaghetti Bolognese, and homemade soups that nourish both my body and soul.
“Things like crisps, chocolate, and sweets have been replaced with watermelon, carrots, apples, and fat-free Greek yogurt - I snack with purpose, not guilt.
“Exercise was once unimaginable but now it is my passion. I’ve completed the Great North Run twice and discovered a love for hiking and running that I never knew existed.
“My lungs are stronger, my mind is clearer, and my heart is finally at peace.”
Following her impressive transformation, Siobhan is now looking to help others on their own weight loss journeys as she looks to launch her own Slimming World group.
She added: “Slimming World didn’t just help me lose weight—it gave me my life back. I’m no longer haunted by the fear of dying in my sleep.
“I’m living fully, joyfully, and actively. For the first time in my life, I’m happy with how I look. More importantly, I’m proud of who I’ve become.
“To anyone standing where I once stood - know that change is possible. It starts with one brave step.
“Mine began on a Tuesday, in a church hall, with a group that believed in me before I could believe in myself.
“And now, I’m thrilled to be starting my own Slimming World group.”
Siobhan’s Slimming Group will launch from Thursday, October 30, at Hedley Community Hall, on Argyle Street, in Hebburn.
The two sessions will run from 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
You can find out more by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581913055405.