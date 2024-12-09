I’ve struggled with mental health and autism so I created a stage show to help others

A stage show centring around the importance of mental health is coming to South Shields.

Richie Bow-Grace, from South Shields, will be bringing ‘A Million Blankets’ to the Customs House stage on February 15, 2025.

The show, which is based around Richie’s own life, follows the journey of a young boy who was put into adoption services at the age of two, battled through mental health issues, attachment disorder, and being diagnosed with autism as an adult.

A Million Blankets aims to shine a light on all the issues that we pick up in life and tells people that it is okay to be themselves.

Ahead of the show, Richie has given the Shields Gazette an insight into what the show is about and the reasons behind why he has created it for audiences.

Richie Bow-Grace is bringing 'A Million Blankets' to the Customs House, in South Shields. | National World

Richie said: “A Million Blankets is a show that I’ve put together which is about taking your blanket off as we all carry around loads of ‘blankets’ that we get throughout life.

“I was diagnosed with autism when I was 34 and for 34 years, I felt different from everyone else but I masked a lot of my needs and that is why it took so long.

“I also have a thing called attachment disorder and it is something that I’ve had ever since I was adopted.

“I decided that when I got to 40-years-old, it would be a good time to do the show, which is all about taking off those blankets and showing people who we really are.

“It is very nerve-wracking and scary, I think I will have to take some time off after the show but it tells the story about a little boy being adopted at the age of two-years-old all the way up to the age of 40.

Richie hopes that the show will help others with their own mental health struggles. | National World

“Being adopted really kick started my journey with mental health and I let it depreciate over the years until it got out of control and I did a few things like self-harming, gambling, and suicide attempts.

“So one of the key messages for A Million Blankets is the importance of sharing your mental health with other people because talking about mental health really saved my life.”

Richie, who is also the founder of Awesometistic CIC, hopes that the show will go on to help others who are struggling with their own mental health issues.

Richie was put into adoption services as a child due to neglect. | National World

He added: “I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I can now give back to the community to try and help people understand mental health, especially as there are big waits at the NHS.

“Voicing your problems to other people is scary and that’s why we have decided to bring the show to the Customs House.

“The show will have singers, dancers, a band, and more as it explores what I did to hide my autism and attachment disorder.

“It helps me with my mental health to do these types of shows but in return, it can help a lot of other people see that they are not alone.”

Leah Strug, programming management at the Customs House, expressed her pride in being able to help Richie tell his life story through A Million Blankets.

She commented: “It is really wonderful to be able to support Richie on his journey and give him this opportunity to be able to get up on stage to tell his story and help other people.

“As a community venue, it is really important to us to give people opportunities like this.”

Tickets for A Million Blankets for on sale now, from £18.50 per person.

You can buy tickets online at: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/awesometistic-presents-a-million-blankets/ or by calling: 0191 454 1234.