James Carlo Wilson inquest: 999 call reveals moment South Shields man was shot by police

A harrowing emergency services call has revealed what happened in the moments before a man was fatally shot by the police.

James Carlo Wilson died in hospital three days after he was shot by a police marksman. An inquest into his death has today ruled he was lawfully killed.



The scene in Frenchman's Way, South Shields, following the shooting of James Carlo Wilson.

The 24-year-old made two 999 calls in which he threatened to shoot police. He also insisted he would not give up his gun, later discovered to be an air pistol.

The distressing audio of the call has been released by Northumbria Police, as directed by the coroner who presided over the inquest.

During the call, Mr Wilson repeatedly demands that police come to Frenchman's Way, South Shields, because he has a "9mm" gun.

He is also heard to tell the call handler: "I'm not going to put the gun down" and "I don't care if anyone gets hurt".

Later he adds: "I have already told you what I am going to do."

As the call draws to a close and the police arrive, officers make numerous calls for Mr Wilson to "put it down".

Police activity in Frenchman's Way following the shooting.

The 24-year-old is also heard to shout "go, go, go" as police begin to engage with him.

As shots are fired, Mr Wilson is heard to say "ahhhh cushty".