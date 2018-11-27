James Carlo Wilson inquest: South Shields man shot dead by police was lawfully killed, inquest rules

A 24-year-old man who was shot in the street by police was lawfully killed, an inquest ruled.

James Carlo Wilson, 24, from Candlish Street, South Shields, died three days after being shot by a police marksman in Frenchman's Way, South Shields.

An inquest jury heard Mr Wilson made two 999 calls in which he threatened to shoot police, and insisted he would not give up his gun.

Armed police first fired a non-lethal baton round at Mr Wilson, but it had little effect other than to make him more angry.

Five seconds later a second police officer fired a rifle bullet into Mr Wilson's chest, causing him to fall to the ground.

He died in hospital three days later on April 1.

The inquest jury, sitting at Mansion House in Jesmond, took more than six hours to reach its verdict after hearing evidence for two weeks.

More to follow on this story.