Jarrow football team is encouraging more girls to get involved in the sport

A Jarrow based football club is on the lookout for more girls to get involved in the sport as they look to expand on their female teams.

Jarrow FC Tigers currently have five girls teams of different age groups but the club is looking to develop its sixth team for under 9s.

At Jarrow FC there are currently 18 boys teams and by expanding the girls team the club hope to help more young girls into senior football.

The new team is open to girls who will be going into Year 5 this September. The club welcomes girls of all abilities to the team and encourages those who want to give football a go to come along.

Coach, Peter Kane said: "We are in the process of creating a pathway to all the way to senior football for the girls section.

"So we are looking for more girls to come along, get fit, learn skills, make friends, and enjoy the football journey." Training will take place on Tuesday evenings, 5pm-6pm at Perth Green, Jarrow. To find out contact coach Peter Kane on 07580045871 or email [email protected]